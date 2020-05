FILE PHOTO: A screen at a department store shows Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The annual session of China’s parliament will last for seven days and end on May 28, Zhang Yesui, the spokesman for the legislature, said on Thursday.

The session begins in Beijing on Friday.