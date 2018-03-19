China promoting foreign minister as state councilor

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will retain his job and also be promoted to a state councilor, according to a list of nominations for posts for a government reshuffle announced on Monday.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliamentary body, in Beijing, China March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wei Fenghe, who already sits on the Central Military Commission which runs China’s armed forces, has been nominated for defense minister, while Chen Wenqing will retain his job as minister of state security.

The list was read out in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People with reporters present and will be formally voted on later in the morning.