China says will not relax its anti-pollution campaign: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will not relax its anti-pollution campaign and will ensure it meets its 2020 clean air targets, as well as accelerate its national carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS), Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report on Friday.

The government will also expand the scale of ultra-low emission upgrades for the steel sector, Li said, and actively promote the restructuring of steel companies.