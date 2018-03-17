FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2018 / 1:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China's parliament approves government reorganization plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s largely rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday approved a government reorganization plan that merges China’s banking and insurance regulators, gives new powers to policymaking bodies such as the central bank and creates new ministries.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping (front row, center) and fellow delegates raise their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The vote was witnessed by journalists inside central Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

Details of the plan were announced on Tuesday. Parliament is packed with legislators loyal to the ruling Communist Party meaning it was always going to pass.

Reporting by Philip Wen; Writing by Ben Blanchard

