China pledges to deepen reform of disease control and prevention

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will improve the system for responding to public health emergencies and providing emergency supplies, the country’s premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report on Friday at the opening of this year’s meeting of parliament.

China will also deepen reform of its disease control and prevention system, Li said.

The development of COVID-19 vaccines and the free vaccination programme should be advanced steadily, Li said.