China official in Hong Kong calls U.S. outcry over security bill 'shameless'

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong said on Thursday U.S. statements that Beijing’s proposed security bill would undermine the city’s autonomy and Washington’s threat of sanctions were “utterly imperious, unreasonable and shameless”.

“Legislating on national security is within the power and the obligation of the central authorities...,” a spokesperson of the Commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said in a statement.

The statement reiterated that the legislation would not affect citizens’ rights and freedoms or the interests of foreign investors, and told Washington to “stop meddling” in China’s internal affairs.