Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s government said on Friday that plans by Beijing to impose national security legislation in the Chinese-ruled city would not affect its judicial independence or that of its legal entities.

The leader of the global financial hub, Carrie Lam, said Beijing’s intention was to tackle illegal activities that the government believed had damaged national security.