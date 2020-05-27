China says will act against foreign interference to Hong Kong law

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will take necessary countermeasures to foreign interference regarding the new Hong Kong security legislation being deliberated, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments that Washington is working on a strong response to the legislation that will be announced before the end of the week.