UK, Canada, Australia deeply concerned at China's security proposals for Hong Kong

Pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai scuffles with police during a march against new security laws, near China?s Liaison Office, in Hong Kong, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain, Canada and Australia issued a joint statement on Friday expressing their concern at China’s proposals for legislation on national security in Hong Kong.

China is set to impose new national security laws on the former British colony of Hong Kong after last year’s pro-democracy unrest, a Chinese official said on Thursday. [nL4N2D32O6]

“We are deeply concerned at proposals for introducing legislation related to national security in Hong Kong,” Britain, Canada and Australia said.

“Making such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of ‘One Country, Two Systems’, under which Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy.”