U.S. Chamber urges China to preserve Hong Kong's autonomy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned that China’s proposed national security legislation on Hong Kong could undermine its autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework, and urged Beijing to de-escalate the situation.

In a statement, the largest U.S. business group said it would be “a serious mistake” to jeopardize Hong Kong’s special status, which was fundamental to its role as an attractive investment destination and financial hub.

It urged the U.S. government to maintain constructive ties with Hong Kong, and said far-reaching changes to Hong Kong’s status as a separate territory under U.S. law would have serious implications for U.S. businesses that operate there.