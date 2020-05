The Chinese and Hong Kong flags flutter at the office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Beijing, China May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry branch in Hong Kong said on Monday some acts during last year’s pro-democracy protests were “terrorist in nature,” posing “imminent danger” to China’s national security.

Xie Feng, Commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, made his remarks during a speech on proposed national security legislation in Hong Kong.