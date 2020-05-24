Senior Chinese diplomat says new legislation on Hong Kong to have no impact on freedoms, rights

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic following their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, February 26, 2020. Roman Pilipey/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday new China legislation on Hong Kong that is being considered would target a narrow category of acts and would have no impact on the city’s freedoms or rights, or interests of foreign firms.

State Councillor Wang, speaking at his annual news conference, said instead of being more worried, people should be more confident of stability of Hong Kong.