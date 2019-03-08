Top Chinese diplomat says supports Huawei's bid for legal redress

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a joint news conference with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Chyngyz Aidarbekov (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Friday that China supports Huawei Technologies’ bid for legal redress in the United States, adding that Beijing would resolutely protect the rights of Chinese people and firms.

The Chinese telecoms equipment maker has sued the U.S. government, saying a law limiting its U.S. business was unconstitutional.

The lawsuit marks another rift between China and the United States, which spent most of 2018 slapping import tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other’s goods.

In December, Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the United States’ request and faces possible extradition.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament, Wang said it was “quite obvious” that recent actions were deliberate political moves to bring certain people and companies down.