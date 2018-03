BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday he is willing to consider a formal visit to Japan amid signs of improving ties between the two nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other officials sing national anthem during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

China hopes to see continuing improvements in China’s relations with Japan, Li told reporters at his annual news conference.