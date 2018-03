BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cooperation with other countries is based on market rules, and its Belt and Road initiative will be mutually beneficial, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Beijing will also push forward government reforms to cut red tape, taxes and fees, Li told reporters.