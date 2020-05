Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to reporters via video link at a news conference held on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes the United State and North Korea can resume meaningful dialogue as soon as possible, the Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday.

The United States should not to squander the hard-won outcomes of engagement, State Councillor Wang said at his annual news conference in Beijing.