China's Yi Gang nominated as new central bank governor: parliament delegates

BEIJING (Reuters) - Yi Gang, a vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), has been nominated to replace Zhou Xiaochuan as the head of the Chinese central bank, parliament delegates told Reuters on Monday.
Liu Kun, a former vice finance minister, has been nominated to replace Xiao Jie as finance minister, parliament delegates said.
The nominations, among others, will be reviewed by the nearly 3,000 delegates attending the National People’s Congress on Monday morning.
