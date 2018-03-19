FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 19, 2018 / 1:07 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

China's Yi Gang nominated as new central bank governor: parliament delegates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Yi Gang, a vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), has been nominated to replace Zhou Xiaochuan as the head of the Chinese central bank, parliament delegates told Reuters on Monday.

Yi Gang, deputy central bank governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Liu Kun, a former vice finance minister, has been nominated to replace Xiao Jie as finance minister, parliament delegates said.

The nominations, among others, will be reviewed by the nearly 3,000 delegates attending the National People’s Congress on Monday morning.

Reporting by Coco Li, Shen Yan, Shu Zhang, Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.