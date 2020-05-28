China premier says security law will support HK stability, security

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that national security legislation, which China’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to impose on Hong Kong, would benefit the territory’s long-term stability and prosperity.

Democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear the legislation could endanger Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms under the “one country, two systems” model in place since its 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule.