BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s largely rubber-stamp parliament re-elected Li Keqiang as the country’s premier on Sunday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang drops his ballot during a vote at the sixth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The vote was witnessed by journalists inside central Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. There were only two “no” votes cast by the almost 3,000 legislators.