March 10, 2018 / 10:07 AM / a day ago

Foreign governments should treat China firms' investments fairly: SASAC chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Foreign governments should treat Chinese firms’ investments in their respective jurisdictions fairly, Xiao Yaqing, the head of China’s state assets regulator, said on Saturday amid growing scrutiny in some markets, including the United States.

Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, attends a news conference on the sidelines of the the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The U.S. government has blocked several high-profile deals in recent months amid rising trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, while European leaders agreed last year to consider screening investments by state-owned Chinese firms.

Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang and Matthew Miller; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

