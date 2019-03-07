China's Hebei to cut 28 million tonnes of steel capacity in 2019-20: provincial party chief

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking region of Hebei will cut 14 million tonnes of annual steelmaking capacity both this year and next year as it strives to improve air quality, the province’s Communist Party head said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of Hebei delegates at the National People’s Congress in Beijing, Wang Dongfeng also said the province would reduce its concentration of PM2.5 — lung-damaging particulates of less than 2.5 microns in diameter — by at least five percent this year from 2018 levels.