FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will encourage the people of Chinese-claimed Taiwan to join it in opposing Taiwan independence and in promoting China’s “reunification”, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.