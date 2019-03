Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China maintains a “one-China” policy and opposes independence for Taiwan, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday at his annual news conference.

China claims self-ruled and proudly democratic Taiwan as its sacred territory, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing’s control.