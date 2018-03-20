FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

China fully confident in achieving 2018 economic targets: Premier Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is fully confident of achieving its 2018 economic targets, with its economic fundamentals sound, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese regulators also will take resolute measures to tackle financial risks, Li told reporters in Beijing, adding that China’s financial sector in good shape and banks have enough provisions.

China aims to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent this year, the same target as in 2017, which it handily beat.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill

