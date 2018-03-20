China's Premier Li says no winner from any trade war between China, U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that there will be no winner from any trade war between China and the United States, and that he hopes both sides can remain “calm.”

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Stable relations between China and the United States will be good for the world, Li told reporters in Beijing.

China does not hope to see a relatively big trade surplus with the United States, Li said, adding that he hopes the U.S. will ease restrictions on exports of high-tech goods to China.