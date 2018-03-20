FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 4:04 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

China's Premier Li says no winner from any trade war between China, U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that there will be no winner from any trade war between China and the United States, and that he hopes both sides can remain “calm.”

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Stable relations between China and the United States will be good for the world, Li told reporters in Beijing.

China does not hope to see a relatively big trade surplus with the United States, Li said, adding that he hopes the U.S. will ease restrictions on exports of high-tech goods to China.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill

