Senior China diplomat says China-U.S. trade talks have made substantive progress

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliamentary body, in Beijing, China March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Friday that trade talks with the United States had made substantive progress, and that the two countries’ relations should not descend into confrontation.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament, Wang said China had positive expectations for the future of ties with the United States.