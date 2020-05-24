China, U.S. to gain from cooperation, lose from confrontation - Chinese diplomat

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday that China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and would lose from confrontation, adding that both sides must find a way for peaceful co-existence.

State Councillor Wang, speaking at his annual news conference, said China and the United States need to start coordinating macro policies for their respective economy as well as the world economy.