China President Xi's key economic adviser Liu He nominated as a vice premier

BEIJING (Reuters) - Liu He, a key economic adviser of China’s President Xi Jinping, was nominated to be a vice premier.

Liu He, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), shakes hands with an official after the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Yi Gang, a vice central bank governor, was nominated to become the head of the People’s Bank of China, while Liu Kun was nominated to be the new finance minister.

The nominations were read out at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday during a parliamentary session, with journalists in attendance.