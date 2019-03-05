China sets 2019 GDP growth target of 6.0-6.5 percent: Premier Li

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has set its 2019 economic growth target at 6.0 to 6.5 percent, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report on Tuesday, lower than last year’s goal of around 6.5 percent.

The government has set its 2019 target for consumer price inflation at around 3 percent and its budget deficit goal at 2.8 percent of gross domestic product, Li said at the opening of China’s annual meeting of parliament.

Last year, China set a budget deficit goal of 2.6 percent and a CPI target at 3 percent.