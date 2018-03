BEIJING (Reuters) - China will improve the efficiency and coordination of financial supervision as the country needs to fill a vacuum in regulatory supervision as quickly as possible, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday.

Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

China needs to deal with risks from financial and other firms, said Zhou, the head of People’s Bank of China, on the sidelines of the annual parliament session.