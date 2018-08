BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank issued a warning on Friday on the risks of illegal fund-raising by companies marketing virtual currencies and blockchain technology.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

In a post on its website, the People’s Bank of China said those so-called “financial innovation” activities are akin to ponzi schemes, adding that people should hold a rational attitude towards blockchain rather than put blind trust in it.