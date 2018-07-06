China central bank governor says China to deepen financial reform

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China central bank governor Yi Gang said on Friday the country will continue deepening financial reform and opening-up as its economy has entered a stage of “new normal”.

FILE PHOTO: China's central bank governor Yi Gang arrives for the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China has continued to implement prudent and neutral monetary policy, and used various measures to improve monetary policy framework, Yi said in his visit to the Bulgarian National Bank during the Seventh Summit of Heads of Government of China and Central and Eastern European Countries.