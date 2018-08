BEIJING (Reuters) - The Shanghai head office of China’s central bank has levied a fine of 4.12 million yuan ($601,846) on Alipay, the online payment platform of Ant Financial, for violating regulations on payment services, the regulator said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An Alipay logo is seen at a cashier in Shanghai, China January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

It gave no other details.