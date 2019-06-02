Business News
June 2, 2019 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Banking system liquidity ample after Baoshang Bank takeover: Chinese central bank

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Sunday that liquidity in the banking system is reasonably ample, and that it would use various monetary policy tools including medium-term facility loans and reverse repurchase agreements to stabilize money markets.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it would boost medium- and small-sized banking liquidity through relatively low reserve requirements for such banks.

A previously announced phased cut to reserve requirements is expected to release 100 billion yuan ($14.49 billion) in long-term liquidity to medium- and small-sized banks on June 17, the PBOC said.

The PBOC said a recent regulatory takeover of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank was a standalone case, and that regulators have no plans for further takeovers at present.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below