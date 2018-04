BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday it will effectively crack down on money-laundering and related crimes to safeguard national security and social stability.

A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China will also step up and improve money-laundering supervision, the People’s Bank of China said on its website.