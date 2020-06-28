Business News
China's central bank says economy faces risks from global pandemic, efforts against domestic resurgence

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Sunday that the country’s economic growth faces challenges from the global coronavirus pandemic, despite signs of improvement amid business re-openings.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it would continue to guide lending rates lower by exploiting the full potential of reforms, and would strengthen financial support to small- and medium-sized enterprises and private firms.

The PBOC made the statement after its monetary policy committee held a seasonal meeting on June 24, it said.

