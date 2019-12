FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank will conduct a bill swap operation to support the issuance and liquidity of perpetual bonds issued by banks to replenish capital, it said on Tuesday.

The bill swaps, with a 3-month tenor, will total 6 billion yuan ($855.63 million), the central bank said in a statement.