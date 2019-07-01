U.S., China trade talks on positive track: PBOC's Yi

FILE PHOTO - Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang attends a thematic forum of the second Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation in Beijing, China, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Trade negotiations between China and the United States at a G20 meeting over the weekend went better than expected and provide a positive roadmap for further talks, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Monday.

“I think it is a good result; maybe it’s a little bit better than expected,” Yi said when asked about the G20 meeting. “In the future we will still have difficulty and uncertainties, but by and large, the two presidents set the roadmap for the future it’s a very constructive one.”

The U.S. and China agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks after President Donald Trump offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei in order to reduce tensions with Beijing.