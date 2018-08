BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s human resources ministry said on Tuesday that Zhu Hexin has been appointed as the vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Zhu, who was the vice governor of Sichuan province, has previously worked for Bank of Communications (601328.SS) and Bank of China (601988.SS).