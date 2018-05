BEIJING (Reuters) - There is more room for opening up in China’s financial sector, central bank governor Yi Gang said on Tuesday, adding that financial regulators need to strengthen supervision of the sector.

FILE PHOTO: People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang speaks at a panel at the Boao Forum for Asia in Qionghai, Hainan province, China April 11, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

The central bank governor made the remarks at an annual conference in Beijing.