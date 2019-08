FILE PHOTO: Party members are reflected on a party emblem of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as they gather to attend a weekly group study at Tidal Star Group's party activity room in Beijing, China, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ruling Communist Party will hold a key leadership meeting in October to discuss ways to improve governance and perfect the country’s socialist system, state media said on Friday.

The report did not specify an exact date for what is formally called a plenum.