China to increase incomes, expand middle class in 2021-2025- state planner official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will increase the incomes of low-income groups and expand middle class over the 2021-2025 period, Ning Jizhe, the vice head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a news conference in Beijing on Friday.

China aims to let consumption play a basic role in supporting economic growth, said Ning. At the same conference, Han Wenxiu, a senior Communist Party official, said China will expand market access for foreign investors.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar

