China will safeguard Hong Kong's prosperity, stability, party says

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will govern Hong Kong in strict accordance with the constitution to ensure its prosperity and stability, the ruling Communist Party said on Thursday after a meeting of its senior leadership.

Hong Kong has been rocked by anti-government protests over the past five months.

“We must strictly govern the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau Special Administrative Region in strict accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, and safeguard the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao,” the party said in a communique.