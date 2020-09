FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ruling Communist Party will hold a key meeting of its top leaders from Oct. 26-29, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.

Formally called a plenum, the normally annual meeting gathers together the party’s roughly 370-person Central Committee, the largest of its top decision-making bodies, to discuss important policy decisions.