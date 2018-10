Workers inspect a natural gas facility by Sinopec at its Dongsheng gas field in Erdos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s market regulator on Friday warned state-run gas majors CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC Ltd not to manipulate gas prices or exceed the ceiling of government guided prices as the winter heating season approaches.

Demand for natural gas has risen in China as Beijing pushes to reduce coal consumption to tackle pollution.

Last year, several regions across China experienced gas shortages and soaring prices.