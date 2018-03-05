China to start EV battery recycle programs in four regions

BEIJING (Reuters) - China plans to start electric vehicle (EV) battery recycle programs in the greater Beijing Hebei Tianjin region, the Yangtze River, Pearl Delta River and Central China areas to curb pollution, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The pilot program comes after the Chinese government made EV manufacturers responsible for setting up facilities to collect and recycle spent batteries.

Vehicle markers and battery makers will explore ways to set up a system to recycle used EV batteries, while local governments will provide policy supports including industrial fund for the trial, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a document.

China has set goals for electric cars and hybrid vehicles to make up at least one-fifth of its auto sales by 2025. But a rising glut in lithium, a major ingredient in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, could become a growing source of pollution.

The trial program will focus on recycle value ingredients from spent battery and the disposal of residuals without causing any environmental harm, MIIT said.