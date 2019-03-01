China's capital city Beijing issues second-level smog alert

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s capital city Beijing issued second-level smog alert on Friday ahead of a wave of air pollution expected to blanket the northern part of the country, the government-backed Beijing Youth Daily reported.
The alert will take effect from March 2 until March 4.
Industrial plants will have to curtail output, while transportation needs to be limited during the alert.
Several cities in northern China, including top steel-making city Tangshan, have issued first-level smog alerts, the highest in the country’s four-tier pollution warning system.
China will hold its annual parliament gathering in Beijing from March 3-15.
