China's Jiangsu province mulls shutting some coke plants in smog fight - source

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Jiangsu province is considering shutting small coke plants along the Yangtze River and near Lake Tai, as the eastern province steps up its campaign against pollution, an official at the provincial government familiar with the matter said.

The move is part of a proposal being considered by the provincial government. It is not known when the authorities will make a final decision.

The official declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The Jiangsu state planner did not respond to a request for comment.