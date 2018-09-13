China drawing up plans to take polluting diesel trucks off the road: source

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is drawing up a plan to replace as many as 1 million heavy duty diesel trucks in its northern regions with ones that burn cleaner fuel by 2020, as Beijing ramps up its battle against dirty fuel, an industry source involved in the discussions said.

FILE PHOTO: Trucks are seen stranded near a highway during a polluted day in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) and Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) are considering proposals that include replacing vehicles with more modern trucks that use a higher grade of diesel called National 5, and using electric trucks or ones that run on liquefied natural gas, the source said. He declined to be identified as he is not authorized to speak to the media.