China drawing up plans to take polluting diesel trucks off the road: source

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is drawing up a plan to replace as many as 1 million heavy duty diesel trucks in its northern regions with ones that burn cleaner fuel by 2020, as Beijing ramps up its battle against dirty fuel, an industry source said.

FILE PHOTO: Trucks are seen stranded near a highway during a polluted day in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

The transport and environment ministries are considering proposals that include replacing vehicles with more modern trucks using a higher grade of diesel called National 5, and using electric trucks or ones that run on liquefied natural gas, the source, who is involved in the discussions, said. He declined to be identified as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

It was not clear when the two ministries would make their final decision.

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles queue for diesel at a Sinopec gas station in Hefei, Anhui province, China March 30, 2008.REUTERS/Jianan Yu/File Photo

The Ministry of Transport said in July it wanted to remove 1 million polluting trucks in northern China as part of a three-year plan, but no details of the proposal have been reported.

The two ministries have held several meetings with industrial experts in recent months to iron out details of the proposal, the source said.

If adopted, the plan would have a major impact on Chinese refiners, including state-owned majors Sinopec and CNPC, and affect long-term diesel demand forecasts.

The industry produced about 183 million tonnes of diesel last year, with retail prices recently surging after independent refiners ran low on stocks during the summer maintenance period.